Datastar
The hypermedia framework
x:
y:
speed:
Build reactive web apps that stand the test of time
Datastar is a lightweight framework for building everything from simple sites to real-time collaborative web apps.
Bring Your Own Backend
Harness the simplicity of server-side rendering and the power of a frontend framework, with a single 10.75 KiB file.
Write your backend in the language of your choice (we have SDKs, too).Get started
Datastar accepts
text/html and
text/event-stream content types, so you can send regular HTML responses or stream server-sent events (SSE) from the backend.
See the difference by trying zero and non-zero intervals below.
Hello world!
Network Response
Reactive frontends with no user-JS
Datastar allows you to iterate quickly on a slow-moving, high-performance framework.
Datastar solves more problems than it creates
Unlike most frontend frameworks, Datastar simplifies your frontend logic, shifting state management to the backend.
Drive your frontend from the backend using HTML attributes and a hypermedia-driven approach.
State in the right place
Add reactivity to your frontend using
data-* attributes.
Waiting for an order...
Datastar gives me reactive, realtime applications without the complications of the JS/TS ecosystem. I had to change my way of thinking about building frontends, and I'm Oh-So-Glad I did!
Datastar is exactly like React, except without the network, virtual DOM, hooks, or JavaScript. Oh and you get multiplayer and realtime for free. Did I mention you can use any backend language you want? Datastar has solved the frontend for me – I can now get back to solving business problems.
I’ve spoken about avoiding SPA complexity for years, and Datastar nails it: real-time UIs with less code than htmx or Alpine.js, and none of the overhead I used to wrestle with.
Backed by a nonprofit
Supported by a community
Coded by hand
Simple. Fast. Light. No VCs. More About Us